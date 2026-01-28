Hennepin Healthcare cuts about 100 jobs as it makes changes to several services

About 100 Hennepin Healthcare employees are losing their jobs as the system closes or integrates some of its standalone clinics and services.

In a statement, Hennepin Healthcare said the cuts are "part of a broader, long-term effort to stabilize its finances and protect core clinical services and care capacity."

The health system said affected employees have already been notified.

As part of the plan, Hennepin Healthcare will shift the following specialty services to primary care: senior care, sleep screenings and medical treatments for interventional pain.

Nursing home services will be "transitioned to other systems," Hennepin Healthcare said.

Chiropractic, acupuncture and additional interventional services will be referred to external providers.

Medical and surgical services for weight management will be integrated into the Clinic and Specialty Center.

"Safe and high-quality care is our priority and will continue during the transition; patients with scheduled appointments should keep them until notified otherwise," Hennepin Healthcare said. "We will ensure patients have quick and clear guidance on how to continue their care through referrals and other providers."