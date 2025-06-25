Violence prevention program works with trauma care to connect gunshot survivors to services

How health care professionals are hoping to address gun violence

Recent gun violence has some in Minneapolis rallying for change, while doctors say they are seeing a troubling trend — one that is putting them ahead of schedule and threatening hopes for another year of decline in shootings.

So far this year, HCMC has cared for 72 gunshot victims, including 12 children.

"The trend in the past few weeks or month or two has been more concerning," said Dr. Derek Lumbard, Hennepin Healthcare trauma surgeon. "In the past few weeks alone, there's been an increase in number of firearm injuries coming through our hospital door."

A rise in gun violence is putting doctors on edge after several years of decline.

Lumbard says the numbers they are seeing so far this year are putting us ahead of schedule, and if this trend continues, there will be no decline in shooting victims.

The solution is already in motion, with trauma care working together with violence prevention programs.

"We get a page from the hospital saying that somebody is coming to the hospital with a gunshot wound," said Kentrl Galloway.

Galloway is the Director of Next Step Program, a hospital-based violence prevention program connecting survivors to services.

"Just making sure we give them a path of healing, a path of positivity on how to restart and rebuild their lives," Galloway said.

Since 2016, the program has served over 900 participants.

They are reminding everyone to Be Smart:

