Law enforcement leaders say Hennepin County's new traffic stop policy is "deeply troubling"

Aki Nace
Reg Chapman
Why Hennepin County is pausing prosecutions on low-level traffic stops
Why Hennepin County is pausing prosecutions on low-level traffic stops 02:09

Law enforcement leaders responded Friday morning to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty's announcement earlier this week that her office would no longer prosecute felony cases stemming from low-level traffic stops in an effort to end the disproportionate targeting of minorities.

Moriarty said the low-level stops for things like a broken tail light or not having vehicle tabs don't work, and don't help with public safety. According to Minneapolis police data from 2017 and 2018, a gun was recovered in less than half of 1% of the stops, Moriarty said on Wednesday.

"We want the police to spend their time and resources addressing dangerous driving, speeding, distracted driving, driving under the influence," she said.

At the press conference Friday morning, Hennepin County Chiefs of Police Association President Scott Boerboom called the policy "deeply troubling."

"We do not pick and choose which laws to enforce. Yet this decision by the county attorney does exactly that. Putting us in an impossible position to make it harder for us to do our jobs," he said.

He added that the policy fails to recognize that each community in Hennepin County has different needs.

Moriarty said the policy, which begins Oct. 15, aligns with the non-public safety traffic stop provision that was agreed to by the city of Minneapolis in both federal and state consent decrees.

Note: The above video first aired on Sept. 17, 2025. 

This story will be updated.

