Over 200 Hennepin County physicians certified as first to unionize in Minnesota

Around 250 doctors at Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) have been certified as the first unionized resident and fellow physicians in Minnesota, according to union officials.

The physicians are represented by the Committee of Interns and Residents, a local of the Service Employees International Union (CIR/SEIU), who said the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services made the certification on April 3.

Officials say doctors leading the organizing effort will be calling on Hennepin Healthcare to begin negotiations for a first contract.

The union says physicians are dealing with long work hours and insufficient pay and benefits.

"Hennepin residents and fellows treat many patients facing structural inequities in care, including folks without insurance, working class patients of color, immigrant patients and Native American patients traveling from reservations," union officials said in a release on Thursday. "Physicians say winning a fair contract will help ensure that Hennepin can attract doctors who reflect the diversity of the patients they serve."

WCCO has reached out to Hennepin Healthcare for comment but has not heard back.

Last month, nearly 1,000 University of Minnesota doctors filed for union recognition with CIR/SEIU. The union represents more than 37,000 interns, residents and fellows in 10 states and Washington, D.C.