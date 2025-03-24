University of Minnesota doctors file to unionize with country's largest doctors' union

Central Minnesota police help with special delivery, and more headlines

Nearly 1,000 University of Minnesota doctors have filed for union recognition with the country's largest physicians union.

A spokesperson for the Committee of Interns and Residents, a local of the Service Employees International Union (CIR/SEIU), announced the filing on Monday. The union represents more than 37,000 interns, residents and fellows in 10 states and Washington D.C.

According to a written release from the organization, university physicians say they're unionizing to improve their "unsustainable working conditions."

The union says physicians at the school are struggling with low wages and lack of staffing.

"These and other issues compound the impact of an already highly stressful workplace and lead to rampant burnout — making it difficult for doctors to want to stay in Minnesota after they complete their training at UMN," the release said.

The University of Minnesota Labor Rights Coalition helped physicians in their move to file.

In response, the University of Minnesota released the following statement:

This morning, March 24, the University received a communication from Committee of Interns and Residents/SEIU that a petition for representation has been submitted on behalf of resident physicians and fellows to the Bureau of Mediation Services (BMS). The University recognizes the process for organization and petition, and will be responsive to both the BMS and SEIU. The University values our relationship with labor-represented employees and honors its obligations under the Public Employment Labor Relations Act (PELRA).

Earlier this month, more than 200 Hennepin Healthcare physicians filed for union recognition with CIR/SEIU.

If both groups successfully reach bargaining agreements and ratify contracts, it would mark the first union resident physicians and fellows in Minnesota.