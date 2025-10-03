Watch CBS News
2 men were found dead in the Mississippi River in the '90s. Officials need help identifying them.

Anthony Bettin
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify two men found dead in the Mississippi River in the 1990s, and it needs the public's help.

The first, a White or Hispanic man in his 40s, was found on Sept. 25, 1995, about half a mile south of the Camden Bridge in Minneapolis, the office said. He was 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 156 pounds, with dark brown hair.

600acbc8-f83a-4318-83dc-276b3944208c.png
A forensic approximation of the man. Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office

The examiner said he had "poor dental health" and was missing his front lower and upper central incisors. He had a "homemade" tattoo on each bicep, the examiner said, and right breast tissue and nipple had been surgically removed.

The man was wearing a T-shirt from Children's Miracle Network, jeans and a blue corduroy button-down. He had a key in his pocket featuring a heart with the name "Cindy." 

According to the examiner, he was seen entering the river eight days before he was found.

The second man was found nearly a year later, north of the First Avenue Bridge in Minneapolis. He was an Indigenous man between 28 and 50 years old. The examiner said he was 5 foot 9 and weighted 192 pounds, with black hair.

The man had a chipped right front tooth, but no tattoos or other distinctive markings. He was wearing size 10 Reebok shoes, blue pants and a Rumors brand watch when he was found.

picture1.png
An actual photo of the man's watch Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office

The medical examiner did not say there was any connection between the men. Anyone with information about either man is asked to call the medical examiner's office at 612-215-6300.

