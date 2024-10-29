Hennepin County's HOPE program gives inmates opportunities to do something productive while in custody

Hennepin County program provides inmates with hope, new skills

MINNEAPOLIS — Inside Hennepin County Adult Detention Center, inmates are not only serving time but learning skills to keep them from coming back.

It's through a program called "HOPE," which stands for "Helping Others by Providing Education."

For hundreds of inmates, even when the door closes, an opportunity to learn remains open.

Sgt. Adam Hernke is the program director and says the program gives inmates different opportunities to do something productive while in custody.

"I'm just trying to give them a resource to make a different decision that leads them in a direction that doesn't come back to jail," Hernke said.

While also preparing them for life back in the community through GED courses, volunteer-led programs, life skills and employment opportunities.

Hernke brought the idea after seeing it in action at a different jail he knew it was something inmates at the county jail would benefit from.

Since 2021, almost 30 people have graduated with their high school diploma and almost graduated with their GED.

Sir Williams was one of those inmates who needed this program after more than a decade in and out of jail.

"HOPE program gave me a chance," Williams said.

After attending a resource fair, he connected with Brandon Lawson, a volunteer and business owner who helps inmates get back on their feet once they are free.

Lawson knows firsthand the struggles of not being prepared after getting out of jail, and he's made it a goal to never let others fail once out.

"I just try to make sure when they first get out, they have an opportunity for good employment," Lawson said.

Williams met Lawson and he helped him get a job at his moving company.

"He's just a great guy," Lawson said.

On Tuesday, Lawson, Williams and Hernke were all back together — this time Williams was not in handcuffs, but back to tell them about his new business.

"I needed it — just the little push and extra support," Williams said. "Someone to say we are here we got you."

Hernke says seeing Williams back and on the right track is very rewarding and shows him the program if utilized can and does work.

"Life is amazing on the outside world," Williams said.