Hennepin Co. officials collect leftover prescriptions to stave painkiller abuse

MINNEAPOLIS -- Hennepin County deputies collected leftover prescriptions outside the Walgreens in Richfield Saturday afternoon as part of National Drug Take Back Day.

Every year, 2 million Americans abuse painkillers for the first time. Many get those pills from a relative's or friend's medicine cabinet.

If you have an unused prescription, Hennepin County has more than 30 drop boxes open year-round.

Click here for a list of those drop-off locations.