3 men injured in downtown Minneapolis shooting, police say

Three men were injured in a downtown Minneapolis shooting on Friday evening.

At least 17 units responded to the shooting on the 700 block of Hennepin Avenue around 6:35 p.m., according to the city's incidents dashboard.

Police said the three men suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

A photojournalist at the scene saw police tape and evidence markers near spent shell casings on the ground.

Several Minneapolis police vehicles are parked in front of the Pantages Theatre on Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after officers responded to a reported shooting during the evening of Sept. 26, 2025. WCCO

Officials haven't said whether an arrest has been made.

