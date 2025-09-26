3 men injured in downtown Minneapolis shooting, police say
Three men were injured in a downtown Minneapolis shooting on Friday evening.
At least 17 units responded to the shooting on the 700 block of Hennepin Avenue around 6:35 p.m., according to the city's incidents dashboard.
Police said the three men suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.
A photojournalist at the scene saw police tape and evidence markers near spent shell casings on the ground.
Officials haven't said whether an arrest has been made.
