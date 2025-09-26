Watch CBS News
3 men injured in downtown Minneapolis shooting, police say

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

Three men were injured in a downtown Minneapolis shooting on Friday evening.

At least 17 units responded to the shooting on the 700 block of Hennepin Avenue around 6:35 p.m., according to the city's incidents dashboard.

Police said the three men suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

A photojournalist at the scene saw police tape and evidence markers near spent shell casings on the ground.

raw-fri-mpls-dt-hennepin-6th-and-8th-broll-scene-schwab.jpg
Several Minneapolis police vehicles are parked in front of the Pantages Theatre on Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after officers responded to a reported shooting during the evening of Sept. 26, 2025. WCCO

Officials haven't said whether an arrest has been made.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com to learn more. 

