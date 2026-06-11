Helping Paws organization says Boelter plea deal "brings some closure"

A plea agreement in the killing of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman is bringing a mix of relief and emotion to the community she helped build.

A plaque bearing the names of Melissa and Mark Hortman hangs outside Helping Paws in Eden Prairie. Hortman fostered Gilbert Hortman through the organization that trains service dogs. Gilbert eventually became a permanent member of the Hortman family after being deemed too friendly for service work.

Helping Paws Executive Director Alyssa Golob said the plea deal brings some closure.

"We've always wanted justice for Melissa, Mark, and Gilbert, so knowing that justice is going to be served, that's something that we all hope for," Golob said.

Helping Paws has also created the Hortman Heroes Fund. The fund was established thanks to thousands of donations received after the Hortmans' deaths and helps continue their mission of serving people in need.

State Rep. Xp Lee, who succeeded Hortman in representing the district and was also her neighbor, said her legacy continues to inspire him.

"Her memory and her work, just her spirit," Lee said.

Lee said the tragedy is also a reminder of the need to reject political violence.

Golob said she hopes news of the plea deal does not overshadow the Hortmans' lasting impact. As the one-year mark of their deaths approaches, she said emotions are already running high within the Helping Paws community.

"This week is already full with so much emotion. We're already going into this week remembering the tragedy, having to think about June 14 and all that brings, and this just compounds that. It mixes that emotion and compounds the feelings that the Helping Paws community already has," Golob said.