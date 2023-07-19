Watch CBS News
Helene Weatherwax, missing since Saturday, is safe, authorities say

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. -- The Upper Sioux Community police say a 35-year-old woman who was missing since Saturday is safe.

Police canceled a missing persons alert for Helene Weatherwax Wednesday after she made contact with authorities, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

