Helene Weatherwax, missing since Saturday, is safe, authorities say
GRANITE FALLS, Minn. -- The Upper Sioux Community police say a 35-year-old woman who was missing since Saturday is safe.
Police canceled a missing persons alert for Helene Weatherwax Wednesday after she made contact with authorities, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
