Healthy Easter basket ideas from Hy-Vee
Looking for a less candy-focused Easter basket? Check out these ideas from Hy-Vee's Melissa Jaeger.
Dietitian-Inspired Easter Basket (Kid-friendly)
- Justin's dark chocolate crunchy peanut butter cups
- Annie's cheesy cheddar crackers with hidden veggies
- Fresh fruits (clementines, kiwi, apples)
- Made Good vanilla drizzled crunchy oat bites
- Solely fruit jerky
- 1 mason jar of homemade Fruit, Almond and Cinnamon Granola (see below)
- Bubbles, pop fidget toys, kid-friendly cooking utensils, stuffed animals, books
Dietitian-Inspired Easter Basket (teen/adult-friendly)
- SkinnyDipped dark chocolate cocoa almonds
- SmartSweets candy
- TruFru Dark Chocolate fruit
- Fresh fruits (clementines, kiwi, apples)
- Cold brew coffee with RxSugar packets
- Good Measure snack bars
- Catalina Crunch cinnamon toast cereal
- Small kitchen gadgets – reusable straws, strawberry huller, zester
- 1 mason jar of homemade Fruit, Almond and Cinnamon Granola
- Customize with bath bombs, swap tea for coffee or add a few cans of their favorite sparkling water!
Fruit, Almond and Cinnamon Granola
Ingredients:
- 4 cups Hy-Vee old-fashioned oats
- 2 cups Hy-Vee unsweetened coconut flakes 2 cups Hy-Vee sliced almonds
- 1⁄2 cup milled flaxseed
- 2 tbsp chia seeds
- 2 tbsp ground cinnamon
- 1⁄4 cup vegetable oil
- 1⁄4 cup Hy-Vee unsweetened applesauce
- 1/3 cup Hy-Vee honey
- 1 1⁄2 cups dried mixed berries (or dried fruit of choice) Optional: 1⁄2 cup Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast cereal
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside.
In a large bowl, mix together oats, coconut flakes, almonds, flaxseed meal, chia seeds and ground cinnamon.
In a medium bowl, whisk together vegetable oil, applesauce and honey until combined. Pour applesauce mixture into dry mix and stir well to combine.
Pour mixture onto prepared sheet pan and bake 20 – 30 minutes, stirring occasionally until granola is evenly browned.
Remove granola from oven and allow to cool, stirring occasionally. Stir in dried mixed berries and optional Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast cereal. Store cooled granola in an airtight container at room temperature up to 1 week.
for more features.