Healthy Easter basket ideas from Hy-Vee

Looking for a less candy-focused Easter basket? Check out these ideas from Hy-Vee's Melissa Jaeger.

Ingredients:



Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside.

In a large bowl, mix together oats, coconut flakes, almonds, flaxseed meal, chia seeds and ground cinnamon.

In a medium bowl, whisk together vegetable oil, applesauce and honey until combined. Pour applesauce mixture into dry mix and stir well to combine.

Pour mixture onto prepared sheet pan and bake 20 – 30 minutes, stirring occasionally until granola is evenly browned.