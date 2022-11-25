Health care workers and emergency responders on the job find their own way to celebrate Thanksgiving

SAVAGE, Minn. – Renee Rosenberg is on the road this Thanksgiving, but not on the way to a family gathering. She's one of dozens of other emergency responders on the clock this holiday in case you need help.

It's not ideal, but they are making the most of it. Each EMS crew with Allina Health has a Thanksgiving meal to-go, and some brought their own apple pie and ice cream for a treat, she said.

"We're stuck with each other so we're making the most of it," joked Rosenberg, who is the operations supervisor for Allina Health EMS in the south metro. "We're very grateful and honored to serve our communities the way we do."

Even while they work, first responders on her team are also still finding moments of joy – thanks in large part to Evie, their therapy dog. The puppy pause is desperately needed at a time when Rosenberg says they are busier than ever because of a surge in respiratory illnesses going around.

Minnesota is facing an uptick in RSV among children, hospitalizing 180 of them last week. The state health department also said Minnesota's number of new flu cases this season is outpacing recent years.

"Especially with the stress of everything going on with the illnesses, we're all tired," she said. "What we ask of our community is to take care of yourself – wash your hands. Give us a little grace, give the hospital staff a little grace because we're doing the best we can with the resources we have. COVID took a lot of people away from health care."

There's also fewer staff than pre-pandemic levels, which means more responsibilities for those still in the profession. Their calls have increased since the height of COVID, she said.

At Abbott Northwestern, health care workers also are working for you. They've been through a lot the last few years. But Dr. Jon Fuerstenberg, a critical care physician who works in the Intensive Care Unit, said they are in high spirits because of the camaraderie they share.

"There's usually a collegiality with everybody having to work on the holidays. The nurses always have a feast. It's one of the first things we ask: which ICU is going to have the big pot luck or feast?" he said.

While COVID surges have receded, the hospital is still struggling – not because there aren't enough beds, but because there aren't enough people, especially nurses, who Fuerstenberg said have felt the brunt of the stress the pandemic has put on the health care system.

His hospital hasn't been overwhelmed by RSV since they deal with mostly adult patients, but it has taken some teenagers from pediatric hospitals that are full, he added.

"I think the scary thing is though we're still maxing out on the number of patients we can take because of staffing," Fuerstenberg said. "If there was a big surge – which maybe with COVID will happen but especially now worried about this influenza and RSV potential of a surge – I don't know if we'd have much capacity to handle that."

Medical experts offer these tips to ease burden on hospital emergency rooms:

Stay home if you or your family are sick.

Wash hands often.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or shirt sleeve, not your hands.

Clean frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs and mobile devices.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Mask when appropriate.

Stay up to date on flu shots and COVID-19 boosters.

Consider urgent care, a primary health provider, or telehealth options for non-emergency care.

Have a primary care provider for your entire family and stay connected and up to date with preventative care so that the primary care team can partner with you on all health care issues.