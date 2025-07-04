Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Head-on crash in western Wisconsin kills both drivers

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Vance Boelter says in court he wants “truth” to come out, and more headlines
Vance Boelter says in court he wants “truth” to come out, and more headlines 04:27

Two men were killed in a head-on crash in western Wisconsin early Friday morning, authorities said.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said two vehicles going opposite directions on County Trunk Highway DD in Baldwin Township collided just after 4 a.m.

Both drivers — an 18-year-old man from Emerald, Wisconsin, and a 24-year-old man from Baldwin — died at the scene. Neither has been identified publicly. The county has now seen five traffic deaths this year, the sheriff's office said.

The crash is being investigated. 

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.