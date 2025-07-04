Head-on crash in western Wisconsin kills both drivers

Vance Boelter says in court he wants “truth” to come out, and more headlines

Two men were killed in a head-on crash in western Wisconsin early Friday morning, authorities said.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said two vehicles going opposite directions on County Trunk Highway DD in Baldwin Township collided just after 4 a.m.

Both drivers — an 18-year-old man from Emerald, Wisconsin, and a 24-year-old man from Baldwin — died at the scene. Neither has been identified publicly. The county has now seen five traffic deaths this year, the sheriff's office said.

The crash is being investigated.