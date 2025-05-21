Deputies help victim escape Hastings-area home, leading to standoff, sheriff's office says

State of emergency declared for Minnesota wildfires, and more headlines

State of emergency declared for Minnesota wildfires, and more headlines

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says its deputies were involved in a "dangerous and dynamic" domestic abuse-related standoff on Tuesday near Hastings, Minnesota, which ended with the suspect found suffering from apparent self-inflicted wounds.

Deputies were called to a residence off Raveena Trail, located between Hastings and the Vermillion River in Raveena Township, at about 12:15 p.m. on a report of a "domestic disturbance involving a firearm."

The sheriff's office says its deputies learned a "female victim" was inside who "was in fear for her life." Deputies helped the victim escape the residence through a second-floor window before briefly communicating with the suspect, who then barricaded himself inside.

Chief Deputy Dan Bianconi says the South Metro SWAT team was called to the scene, and used "advanced technology" to pinpoint the suspect's location. Team members then entered the residence, finding the suspect with a "serious injury to his upper neck."

The suspect is in stable condition at an area hospital, Bianconi says, and the victim was unharmed.

"I'm proud of the bravery and courage shown by our deputies in the face of danger in rescuing the victim and navigating a quickly evolving situation," Bianconi said. "I also commend the South Metro SWAT team for their skillful response and use of technology in resolving a very complex incident."

The sheriff's office says several handguns and rifles were recovered from the residence, and the case is still under investigation.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.