Hastings teen missing for nearly 2 weeks found safe, police say

Update (April 30, 2025): Police say the missing girl has been located safe and have canceled the missing person alert. Read the previous story below.

Police southeast of the Twin Cities metro are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

The Hastings Police Department says the girl was last seen on the evening of April 17.

Police believe she is in the Hudson, Wisconsin, or St. Paul, Minnesota, area.

Anyone who has seen or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Hastings Police Department at 651-480-2300.