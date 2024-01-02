Harvard professor says Claudine Gay was "brought down by a mob"

Harvard President Claudine Gay announces resignation amid backlash Harvard President Claudine Gay announces resignation amid backlash 03:01

CAMBRIDGE - The shortest tenure of a Harvard president is over after Claudine Gay stepped down. Her resignation comes following a December filled with scrutiny over how she handled antisemitism on campus and allegations of plagiarism.

In a statement Gay said, "It has become clear that it is in the best interests of Harvard for me to resign, so the community can navigate this moment of extraordinary challenge with a focus on the institution rather than the individual."

"She said in her statement she thought it was the right thing for the University to move forward, and she is probably right," said Harvard student Christian Carson.

Gay took the reins more than six months ago, becoming the first Black president in school history.

"It was good to have someone of a similar [ethnicity] to sort of represent," said Harvard student Afomia Hunde.

"Her being the Harvard president was something that was momentous and historical, and I'm just sad she felt the need to step down," said Harvard Extension student Kimberly Thomas.

Gay came under fire in early December for her handling of antisemitism on campus. The backlash stems from the Israel and Hamas war. In particular, a congressional meeting where she was asked about how she thought the school responded.

"She is someone who 17 times refused to call out under oath the extermination of the Jewish people," said Shabbos Kestenbaum, another Harvard student. "I hope this can be a moment of unity to come together and declare explicitly that all forms of hatred and oppression are not tolerated at any place of higher learning."

Even after the congressional meeting, professors say the faculty held overwhelming support for the president.

"I think that backing remained until this day," said Harvard Government Professor Ryan Enos, adding that the pressure made it hard for Gay to lead. "I am saddened for Harvard and higher education. This is Harvard being attacked by mob rule and something we should be wary of."

In recent weeks, she was accused of allegations of plagiarism in her 1997 dissertation. It prompted the school board to review the work, finding instances of inadequate citation.

"A lot of us were concerned about these accusations of plagiarism, as we should be, but we didn't even get a chance to deliberate that," said Enos. "Instead, she was brought down by a mob."

Now the school will turn to interim President Alan Garber while the school searches for the next president.

"Garber steps into a very difficult position, but he is a capable leader as well," said Enos.