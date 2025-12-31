Harrison Smith named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after Vikings stifle Lions

Fourteen seasons into his career, Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith is still making an impact.

The team's longest-tenured player earned an NFC Defensive Player of the Week award for his performance against the Detroit Lions. Smith had an interception and a sack in the win, which eliminated Detroit from playoff contention.

Smith, who at 36 has reached the crepuscular stage of his career, was emotional following the game.

"I mean, I'm 36 years old, I'll be 37 here in a few months, but it's like being a kid," he said.

In a postgame interview, Smith said the game was "one of the best defensive performances as a unit I've ever been a part of." The Vikings held the Lions — who rank third and sixth in points and yards this season, respectively — to 10 points and 231 total yards. They sacked quarterback Jared Goff five times and picked him off twice on top of four fumble recoveries. Detroit was 5-for-14 on third down.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores was effusive in reviewing Smith's play, not just in this game, but throughout his career.

"Harrison Smith is one of the best players I've ever been around. He's one of the smartest players I've ever been around, and I've been around a few, some really good ones," Flores said. "He's brought so much to this organization. He plays the game the right way."

No matter what Smith's future holds, he'll go down as one of the Vikings' greatest players. He ranks fourth in franchise history in interceptions (39), and he's had more sacks for Minnesota (21.5) than any other defensive back. He's also the franchise leader in tackles and pick-sixes.

The only thing he hasn't achieved is a Super Bowl win, which prompted some wistful reflection on his part following Sunday's win.

"The fans here have never experienced a Super Bowl, always show up, and for them to keep showing up," Smith said. "It just shows how much they love the team. How much they love everything that goes into it. You know, we're out of the playoffs, everybody shows up in white, they do their part. And one of these days, they'll get it."