Hardware stores prepare for winter storms by over-stocking supply

By Marielle Mohs

/ CBS Minnesota

EDINA, Minn. – Hardware stores are preparing just as much as you are for this upcoming messy weather week that includes some rain, sleet, snow and ice across different parts of the state.

Assistant manager John Madson says the shovels, salt and ice melt are popular items at Jerry's Do It Best Hardware in Edina. He says they're selling out of ice melt pellets in one day, but he's been restocking as fast as they've been selling.

"Knowing that a storm is coming, we've ordered accordingly," said Madson.

When winter storms move in, usually the biggest worry is the roads. WCCO checked in with drivers to learn what they do to prepare for slick and snowy conditions.

"I'm totally confident with the snow plowing services in this city," said Kristin Devries, who says she never lets a winter storm stop her from business as usual.  

"There's no excuse for not coming to work because the roads are usually pretty good," said Devries.

While others feel lucky they don't have to worry about how to drive in a storm.

"I just stay home usually. I work from home, so if I don't have to leave I just stay home," said Shane Schroeder.

Whatever falls from the skies and forms on the ground, Minnesotans would rather be over-prepared than out of luck.

"The ice melt and traction grit. I've got a snow blower but shovel-wise, I've got a couple snow plows, and I'm good to go," said Madson.

First published on December 11, 2022 / 10:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

