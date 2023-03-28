Harding High School's H.E.R.O. program helping to heal community

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A student-led group is helping the Harding High School community heal nearly two months after 15-year old Devin Scott was killed after being stabbed by another student at school.

The program called H.E.R.O. stands for Health, Equity, Restorative, Organization. It originally started last year as a way to rebuild the community within the school walls that was lost during the pandemic, but it's now also a way to help heal from trauma.

At various times throughout the year, the program holds "circles" or gatherings open to anyone in the school community to attend to talk about the tough challenges they're facing.

The group's advisor is Harding High School physics teacher Jason Garver, who said students leading the effort is a game-changer.

"Because students know what they need," Garver said. "Teachers and staff, often we're really highly educated, we're all experts in our field, but we are not the same as students."

Students like senior Daratu Musse, who is also a member of the group, agree.

"I believe in us because we are here," Musse said. "We know these people. We know our community and we know that we can fix this."

The latest "circles" event was held shortly after Scott was killed and it was by far their biggest turnout, with dozens of students and staff who just needed to talk.

"There was a lot of kids that they were just dying to talk to someone," said Jasmin Rollins, a Harding senior who is also a part of the H.E.R.O. program. "We hadn't had that opportunity to talk."

In the "circle" there are no titles such as students and teachers, just members. Senior Aiyana Cleveland, who is another member of the group, said it's a chance to talk about anything from stressors in their social lives to their classes and more heavy topics like the racism or violence they face.

"There were some teachers who got student perspectives and then we got some of the teachers' perspectives and I think it was really successful," said Cleveland.

The students said the hope is to have more regular "circle" events in the future.

"They want to have their voices heard and together as a community, we can try to create plans or create solutions towards ongoing problems," said Hannah Den-Krgpo, a Harding senior and H.E.R.O member.

The group is now working on recruiting new students to join as a number of members will be graduating this year. They also hope in time the H.E.R.O. program can be use as a platform to promote positive things happening in the Harding community.