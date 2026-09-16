How to watch "A Secret Set Free," a WCCO Original documentary on Hannah LoPresto

A new WCCO Original documentary follows one Minnesota woman's decision to turn a painful secret into a fight for change.

"A Secret Set Free: How Hannah LoPresto Became a Champion for Children" premieres Thursday afternoon on WCCO's YouTube page.

Hannah LoPresto says she was groomed and sexually assaulted by her high school band director. When prosecutors declined to file charges, she set aside years of shame and began working with the detective who investigated her case to help close gaps in Minnesota law.

Along the way, LoPresto connected with a state lawmaker who shared a similar story from decades earlier. Together, the two women pushed to strengthen protections for children statewide.

"A Secret Set Free" traces LoPresto's transformation from victim-survivor to champion for children.

How to watch

What : WCCO Original Documentary, "A Secret Set Free: How Hannah LoPresto Became a Champion for Children"

: WCCO Original Documentary, "A Secret Set Free: How Hannah LoPresto Became a Champion for Children" Date & Time: Thursday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. CT

Thursday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. CT Watch : On WCCO's YouTube page. The trailer is in the live player above.

: On WCCO's YouTube page. The trailer is in the live player above. Other WCCO Original documentaries include "On The Edge" and "Footprint to Murder."



You can find more information about grooming and child sexual assault, along with resources for survivors and tips for starting conversations about grooming at home here.