Sexual Assault & Grooming Resources
See below for sexual assault support and resources.
Zero Abuse Project: You can find more information about grooming and child sexual assault, along with resources for survivors and tips for starting conversations about grooming at home here.
More resources:
- Sexual Violence Center (SVC – Hennepin County)
- Aurora Center (U of MN)
- 360 Communities (Dakota County)
- Hope Center (Rice County)
- Canvas Health (Washington County)
- Alexandra House (Anoka County)
General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:
General Sexual Assault Websites: