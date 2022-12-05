"Hamilton" returning to Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre in April

Featured video is from late 2018.

MINNEAPOLIS -- The mega-popular musical "Hamilton" will be returning to Minneapolis in April.

On Monday, Hennepin Theatre Trust announced the play will run at the Orpheum Theatre for five weeks, beginning April 4.

Tickets, ranging in price from $59 to $159, will be available for purchase to the general public on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.

⭐ The #Hamilton Holiday Presale begins December 14! ⭐



Sign up for our Broadway Musicals email list to unlock a special presale code to purchase your @HamiltonMusical tickets early December 14 - 30, just in time for #holiday shopping!



Join today: https://t.co/DH5DA4cpFs pic.twitter.com/LmWrZKJmla — Hennepin Theatre Trust (@hennepintheatre) December 5, 2022

The show tells the story of Alexander Hamilton's life, and death at the hand of Vice President Aaron Burr. It features music that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, Broadway and more.