Watch CBS News
Local News

"Hamilton" returning to Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre in April

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

"Hamilton" creators: Full interview
"Hamilton" creators on crafting a revolutionary musical: Full interview 39:27

Featured video is from late 2018. 

MINNEAPOLIS -- The mega-popular musical "Hamilton" will be returning to Minneapolis in April.

On Monday, Hennepin Theatre Trust announced the play will run at the Orpheum Theatre for five weeks, beginning April 4.

Tickets, ranging in price from $59 to $159, will be available for purchase to the general public on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.

The show tells the story of Alexander Hamilton's life, and death at the hand of Vice President Aaron Burr. It features music that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, Broadway and more. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 2:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.