Around 380 residents return to St. Paul apartment after fire triggers power outage; many still displaced

Around half of the residents of a St. Paul, Minnesota, apartment complex displaced by a power outage and fire on Sunday have returned to their units, the city said Friday.

The city said residents in the east tower of Skyline Tower on St. Anthony Ave. were able to return to their homes. CommonBond Communities, the group that manages the complex, helped the roughly 386 people move back into 141 households.

Officials said over 140 units in the west tower sustained significant water damage and remain closed. In total, 773 residents in 487 households were displaced.

The fire happened on the 12th floor of the west tower around 12:23 a.m. City officials said crews quickly put out the fire, but were called back minutes later when the building's electrical system failed and activated sprinklers on three floors.

The building's power was completely out. The heat, water, and the building's fire suppression systems, alarms and elevators were not functioning. Officials determined at the time that the complex was uninhabitable.

According to officials, no one was injured.

The St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections conducted a safety review on Thursday. The group certified that the entire building was structurally sound and the east tower was safe for residents.

"We are grateful for the resilience of residents and staff involved in this emergency evacuation and partial return," Deidre Schmidt, president and CEO of CommonBond Communities, said in a news release on Friday.

City officials said CommonBond will continue to support residents who are still displaced with housing, food and transportation needs.

Skyline Tower was built in 1972 and was last inspected by St. Paul officials in March 2023, receiving the highest possible rating under the city's Certificate of Occupancy program, officials said.

