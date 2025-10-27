1,500 residents at St. Paul apartment displaced after fire triggers power outage

An early morning fire and power outage at an apartment complex in St. Paul, Minnesota, displaced 1,500 residents on Sunday.

According to city officials, St. Paul fire crews arrived at the Skyline Tower on 1247 St. Anthony Ave. around 12:23 a.m. They quickly put out a fire on the 12th floor, but were called back minutes later when the building's electrical system failed and activated sprinklers on three floors.

The building's power completely went out, officials say. The heat and water, along with the building's fire suppression systems, alarms and elevators then stopped functioning.

The apartment complex was determined to be uninhabitable, and inspectors revoked the building's certificate of occupancy.

More than 100 residents required special assistance to evacuate due to medical conditions. Residents of the building have been provided with temporary lodging, but will not be able to return until utilities and safety systems are restored in the apartment, the mayor's office said.

Skyline Tower is managed by CommonBond Communities, an affordable housing provider. Residents can call the city's Emergency Housing Support Line at 651-564-8570.