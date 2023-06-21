Guthrie Theater goes "Into the Woods" this summer

MINNEAPOLIS – A beloved musical has opened up the summer season during the Guthrie Theater's 60th anniversary year.

"Into the Woods" -- based on the book by James Lapine, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim -- debuted Saturday evening at the Wurtele Thrust Stage.

Dress rehearsal for "Into The Woods" CBS



The musical, which involves Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk and Little Red Riding Hood, is directed by Sarna Lapine – niece of book author James Lapine.

The Guthrie is currently hosting "Murder on the Orient Express" until July 2.

The last play, "Shane," is expected to premiere on July 15 on the McGuire Proscenium Stage.

"Into the Woods" runs through Aug. 13.