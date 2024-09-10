"Gus Walz effect" felt at Minnesota Autism Center, as neurodivergence enters public consciousness

EAGAN, Minn. — There's one moment from the last big night in politics that people are still talking about, and it actually had nothing to do with actual politics.

It was the moment when Gus Walz, son of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, stole the show at the Democratic National Convention by shouting out his love for Dad.

Gus, who has a non-verbal learning disorder, started a big conversation on neurodivergence. And some are still feeling the "Guz Walz effect."

The effect is being felt at the Minnesota Autism Center. With nearly 20 locations across Minnesota, the centers help give kids and teens who are neurodivergent a boost with social skills and job skills.

Siblings Hope Walz and Gus Walz J. Scott Applewhite / AP

"You are neurodiverse if you fit into autism, ADHD or anxiety disorders, although some people do self-identify as neurodiverse because they just think a different way than other people do," said Jen Diederich, vice president of the Minnesota Autism Center.

Diederich, who has worked with the center for 22 years, said Gus' moment in the spotlight "brought a smile" to her face.

"To finally taking people that for so, a community that for so long has been hidden, into the light, and not just an average light, but a national and honestly international stage," Diederich said. "There's more community conversation about it. I think there's more self-reflection. We've definitely seen people reaching out to our organization and asking, 'Can I get an assessment for this?'"

And assessments are key, according to Diederich, as they can lead to support and results.

Another piece of awareness advocates at the Minnesota Autism Center are hoping for is that business owners will be more open to hiring people who are neurodivergent, as they can be standout employees.