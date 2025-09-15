Man accused of raping, kidnapping woman in Minneapolis pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

NOTE: This story contains graphic details involving sexual assault.

A man accused of raping a woman at knifepoint near Cedar Lake in Minneapolis, then kidnapping her in June 2024, has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to online court records updated on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman told police that Rodriguez attacked her near Cedar Lake on June 7, 2024, dragging her into a wooded area, then choking and threatening to stab her as he sexually assaulted her.

The woman told police that Rodriguez then forced her to drive him around before raping her again in a Minneapolis parking ramp, Charges said.

Rodriguez allegedly then told the woman to go through an East Lake Street McDonald's drive-thru and buy him a meal.

Next, the woman said Rodriguez forced her to drive him to Uptown, pulled out a syringe and told her, "He had one more thing to do," charges said. As he moved toward the woman with the needle, she escaped the vehicle and ran away. She then received help from a witness as Rodriguez drove off in her vehicle.

According to charges, the woman was covered in scratches.

The next day, state troopers spotted the woman's vehicle at a rest stop more than three hours northwest near Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Witnesses told troopers the driver was "acting suspicious at the rest stop, asking people for money or a ride," according to the complaint. They soon found and arrested Rodriguez.

Charges said the woman identified Rodriguez in a photo lineup on June 10, 2024, and surveillance video from the East Lake Street McDonald's showed that her passenger was wearing pants with a rip near the left knee, similar to the pants Rodriguez was wearing during his arrest.

Rodriguez was also charged with five other counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count each of kidnapping and first-degree carjacking, though it's unclear whether they were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

He faces up to 60 years in prison and a maximum fine of $80,000.

