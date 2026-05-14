Grocery prices increase as conflict in Iran continues

The cost of eating and driving continues to climb as fuel prices, tariffs, and the conflict in Iran continue.

High prices are fueling anger at the pump in the Twin Cities. Gas prices spiked nearly 30 cents overnight in the Twin Cities to an average of $4.44 a gallon, according to AAA.

Their gas price tracker says Minnesota's average price for a gallon of regular has gone up nearly 70 cents in a month.

The pain isn't only being felt at the pump, but it's also taking a bite out of grocery store budgets.

Food overall is about 20% more expensive than it was back in 2022. That means a grocery bill that was $100 dollars will now run you about $120.

Some items like ground beef and fresh produce have seen a sharper increase.

According to the Consumer Price index, the price of ground beef is now averaging $6.92 per pound compared to $6.02 this time last year.

Tomatoes tell a similar story going up nearly a dollar per pound in a year.

At local restaurants like Le Burger, the impact can be seen in the kitchen where the owner says the cost of ingredients continue to rise.

Owner Josh Hoyt says not only are some ingredients more expensive but getting them into the store costs significantly more with fuel surcharges being tacked on.

"A lot of vendors when they see gas prices spike, they know their cost will go up and I get it," Hoyt said. "There's a whole chain of people that have to make money for it all to work."

Despite the rising costs, Hoyt says passing it along to customers is not an option for now.

"We really do want to provide best value, highest quality depending on concept- we are scraping by with our little margins because we love doing what we do," Hoyt said.