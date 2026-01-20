Minnesota speed skater Greta Myers qualifies for Olympics: "It feels surreal"

Greta Myers, who hails from Lino Lakes, Minnesota, learned to speed skate at the Roseville Oval, and now has achieved a lifelong dream.

"I'm more a quiet and shy person, so it feels crazy that there's so many people out there that actually watched and know what I did," said Myers.

At the recent Olympic trials, a faulty exchange led to Myers' disqualification in the 1500. But she was granted a re-skate with an Olympic berth on the line.

"I felt great skating. I didn't even feel that tired honestly," said Myers. "Which is shocking. I think there was just a lot of adrenaline in my body. Just all the excitement and a little bit of nerves."

She got it done, somehow beating her previous time on the second try. The 21-year-old is heading to her first Olympics.

"It was honestly exhilarating. I had done something that I had never accomplished before," said Myers. "It's always been a childhood dream of mine to be an Olympian. I grew up idolizing Michael Phelps and Simone Biles. And watching the greats stand on the podium. It feels surreal that I punched a ticket. I'm still trying to take it in. I was just so relieved that I got it done and I secured my spot to go to the games."

The Trials were in Milwaukee, Wisconsin so afterwards, Myers got a brief visit home to Minnesota to celebrate her ticket to Milan Cortina.

"My soul really needed it. I hadn't been home since May," she said. "It was really sad, I had to miss out on my family Christmas because I had to be in Utah training for the Olympic trials and the Olympic games."

It's a frequent sacrifice that Olympians, like Myers, have to make.

"I'm honestly so proud to be a part of the group of Minnesotans representing our country at the games. I think it's really huge that we have such a big representation," she said. "I think it just shows the true Minnesotan spirit to be the best winter sport state that there is."