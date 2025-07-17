Great Minds Couture for Kids fashion show raises funds to improve children's brain health

Some incredible kids rocked the runway Thursday to raise funds to improve children's brain health.

Jack Lecy kicked off Great Minds Couture for Kids. WCCO recently shared his story of how the Masonic Institute for the Developing Brain (MIDB) helped him get his zest for life back.

Thirty-nine models strutted their stuff to raise funds and awareness for the MIDB. Some of these young philanthropists held lemonade stands, sold donuts and bracelets to give back, too.

WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle served as the emcee for the event. It raised than $100,000 to create a new sensory suite with a gym for active engagement and a calming room for soothing regulation.

