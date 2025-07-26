Grand Rapids residents urged to be on the lookout for coyotes, report sightings

Police in one northern Minnesota city are asking residents to report any coyote sightings.

This message comes after a few close encounters with the wild animal along walking trails north of West Elementary School in Grand Rapids.

The police department says you should avoid the area, but if you must be there, to make sure you are aware of your surroundings.

The Grand Rapids Police Department also says a handful or reports have been made involving coyote interaction with humans, including one where the animal followed a person who was running on the trail. The coyote then brushed up against the runner's leg before running away.

Another person said the animal followed them and their dog and only left after the caller said they threw rocks at the animal.

Police add another person reported a coyote nipped their ankle while running.