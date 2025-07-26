Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Grand Rapids residents urged to be on the lookout for coyotes, report sightings

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of July 26, 2025
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of July 26, 2025 01:21

Police in one northern Minnesota city are asking residents to report any coyote sightings.

This message comes after a few close encounters with the wild animal along walking trails north of West Elementary School in Grand Rapids.

The police department says you should avoid the area, but if you must be there, to make sure you are aware of your surroundings.

The Grand Rapids Police Department also says a handful or reports have been made involving coyote interaction with humans, including one where the animal followed a person who was running on the trail. The coyote then brushed up against the runner's leg before running away. 

Another person said the animal followed them and their dog and only left after the caller said they threw rocks at the animal. 

Police add another person reported a coyote nipped their ankle while running. 

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue