Grammy Awards announce 2024 nominations. Here's a full list of the nominees.

The nominations have been announced for the 66th annual Grammy Awards, and SZA tops the list with nods in nine categories.

Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét earned seven nominations each, while Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift are nominated for six.

The Grammy Awards will return to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, with the show airing live on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

"We are thrilled to kick off GRAMMY season with this year's diverse and genre-bending slate of nominees, representing the best of their craft and an incredible year of music," Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. "From breakthrough acts to legacy artists, we are amazed by all the musicians recognized for their outstanding contributions to music today. We can't wait to spotlight these remarkable creators and celebrate another amazing year in music on Feb. 4."

Here is a look at the nominees:

Record of the Year

"Worship" – Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough" – boygenius

"Flowers" – Miley Cyrus

"What Was I Made For?" [from the motion picture "Barbie"] – Billie Eilish

"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét

"vampire" – Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill" – SZA

Album of the Year

World Music Radio – Jon Batiste

the record – boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe

GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights – Taylor Swift

SOS – SZA

Song of the Year

"A&W" – Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Anti-Hero" – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Butterfly" – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

"Dance the Night" (from Barbie the Album) – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Flowers" – Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

"Kill Bill" – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

"vampire" – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)

"What Was I Made For?" [from the motion picture Barbie] – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Best Pop Vocal Album

chemistry – Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo

- (Subtract) – Ed Sheeran

Midnights – Taylor Swift

Best Pop Dance Recording

"Baby Don't Hurt Me" – David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

"Miracle" – Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding

"Padam Padam" – Kylie Minogue

"One in a Million" – Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

"Rush" – Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven – James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling – The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022) – Fred again..

Kx5 – Kx5

Quest For Fire – Skrillex

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are – Foo Fighters

Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons – Metallica

This Is Why – Paramore

In Times New Roman... – Queens of the Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car – Arctic Monkeys

the record – boygenius

Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island – Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out – Babyface

What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones

Special Occasion – Emily King

JAGUAR II – Victoria Monét

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP – Summer Walker

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Sittin' on Top of the World" – Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

"Attention" – Doja Cat

"Spin Bout U" – Drake & 21 Savage

"All My Life" – Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole

"Low" – SZA

Best Rap Song

"Attention" – Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

"Barbie World" [from Barbie the Album] – Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

"Just Wanna Rock" – Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

"Rich Flex" – Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" – Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane)

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Love In Exile – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion – Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live at the Piano – Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book – Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Country Album

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Rustin' in the Rain – Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark

The Chicago Sessions – Rodney Crowell

You're the One – Rhiannon Giddens

Weathervanes – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Returner – Allison Russell

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Bordado a Mano – Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez – Lila Downs

Motherflower – Flor de Toloache

Amor Como en las Películas de Antes – Lupita Infante

GÉNESIS – Peso Pluma

Best African Music Performance

"Amapiano" – ASAKE & Olamide

"City Boys" – Burna Boy

"UNAVAILABLE" – Davido Featuring Musa Keys

"Rush" – Ayra Starr

"Water" – Tyla

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Televison)

Barbie – Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Fabelmans – John Williams, composer

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams, composer

Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson, composer



For a complete list of nominations in all 94 categories, visit GRAMMY.com.