Gophers' Annie Nabwe is one of the nation's premier shot-putters

Recently, the Gophers' Annie Nabwe threw a weight farther than any women's college athlete has this year.

"Starting weight throw I didn't think I was gonna be one of the top in the country," said the sophomore out of Jamestown, North Dakota. "But Peter (Miller) always believed in me and tells me to work and I can throw further and further."

"She's really figured out how to train," said Miller, the Gophers' throws coach. "She's always been the best athlete that competes in each event. But she's figured out how to be technical and how to manage emotions in competition."

Nabwe is just a sophomore. Right now, the sky's the limit.

"Very unique nervous system, if you wanna say that," said Miller. "Some of the testing stuff we do in the fall, she's literally off the charts."

That talent showed itself in high school. In a rare combination, she dominated the throws and was one of her state's best sprinters.

"I really didn't practice sprinting because I was mainly focused on throwing," said Nabwe.

Nabwe grew up and lived in Liberia until she moved to North Dakota before high school.

"Moving here, we were originally supposed to move to North Carolina because my aunt lived there. But then she moved to North Dakota because of a job. So then we went to that cold place," laughed Nabwe.

Now, she's one of the premiere throwers in the United States.

"Potential is a cuss word in sports because it doesn't matter," said Miller. "It's about what you do on the day."

But that potential is palpable. She feels it, too.

"It's really great to be there," said Nabwe. "Also it's kind of nerve-wracking because you have to keep performing better and better."