Gooseberry Falls State Park trails inaccessible due to flooding, state officials say

Flooding at Gooseberry Falls State Park in Lake County, Minnesota, has made some trails in the area inaccessible.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said Friday that the flooding comes amid recent snowmelt and rain by the Gooseberry River.

State officials are asking people visiting the park to obey trail closure signs and not to try crossing a flooded trail.

The state agency added that there is still snow at several campsites in the area. Anyone planning to camp is urged to call park officials to get the latest conditions.

Gooseberry Falls State Park is around 40 miles northeast of Duluth, Minnesota, and around 194 miles northeast of Minneapolis.