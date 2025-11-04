Can your baby bump reveal your child's sex?

One of the earliest surprises in parenthood can be learning the sex of your baby.

There are tests to determine gender, but can your belly reveal the sex of your baby?

"My first baby, I carried really low. Everyone thought it was a boy. They were right," Katie Vance Luse, director of BLOOMA Pregnancy Community, said. "My next baby, I carried really high. Everyone thought I was having a girl. We had another boy. It really felt not at all related to gender for me."

As the director of midwifery at Fairview, Melissa Hasler is an expert on babies and bumps.

Hasler says the common refrain is "a bump is higher when it's a girl, lower when it's a boy and rounder when it's a boy."

So, is it true?

"No, absolutely not. There is absolutely no scientific basis for that," she said. "Our body rearranges itself. Your abdominal wall changes, your pelvic floor changes, and it changes with every pregnancy you have."

Moms are also often told nausea means the baby will be a girl.

"No, again, that's a really personal thing," Hasler said.

Is there any way you can have an idea about the sex before the test?

"No," Hasler said.

Hasler said people often assume a higher heart rate means a girl, but that is also a fable.