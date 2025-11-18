Volunteers help Twin Cities nonprofit "Shoe Away Hunger"

A Minnesota nonprofit is getting a major boost this week as dozens of college students spend their morning sorting donated shoes to support families in need.

Between 50 and 60 students from Free Lutheran Bible College & Seminary volunteered Tuesday at the Good in the 'Hood warehouse in Plymouth. The volunteers helped process hundreds of donated shoes for the organization's Shoe Away Hunger program.

The sorted shoes are then given to people in need for a suggested $6 donation. That donation can purchase about 60 pounds of groceries for a family through the nonprofit's food distribution sites.

"Every great pair of shoes that we sort today, it's helping someone get quality footwear that really needs it, and it's helping two people get a week's worth of groceries," said Timothy Boelk, office manager at Good in the 'Hood.

Good in the 'Hood, which operates about 32 food sites across the Twin Cities, says rising inflation and food costs continue to push more people toward its services. Staff hope volunteer events like this inspire what they call "intentional kindness."

"We want to see people step up and be kind to their own neighbors, and take care of their neighborhood and take care of their blocks, take care of their cities," Boelk said.

For Free Lutheran Bible College students like volunteer Nevaeh Weeg, giving a morning to the effort feels both simple and impactful.

"I think the world could all use a little bit more kindness," Weeg said. "It's only a couple hours to take from our day, and this is something that's going to really affect and help and change a lot of people's lives."

The effort is part of a larger wave of student volunteering this month.

Good in the 'Hood leaders say the need for essentials such as shoes and food continues to grow as many Minnesota families struggle to keep up. In 2023, about 9.3% of Minnesotans (more than 535,000 people) lived below the poverty line. A livable wage in Minnesota for 2025 is estimated at $37,000 for an individual and more than $104,000 for a family of four.

Good in the 'Hood is always looking for volunteers for its warehouse operations, food distributions and upcoming holiday programs. Find out how you can get involved here.