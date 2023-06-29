Gondolas, Alpine Slide to resume service at Lutsen resort following restaurant fire

Gondolas, alpine slide back in service at Lutsen Mountains following restaurant fire

LUTSEN, Minn. -- Up on the North Shore, Lutsen Mountains is planning to again start running the gondolas and open the Alpine Slide on Thursday.

Both have been shut down since last Saturday when a fire destroyed Papa Charlie's restaurant at the Lutsen resort.

The tickets for both will need to be purchased online.

Visitors will not be able to buy food on top of the mountain until next week.

The gondolas, called the Summit Express, rise 1,000 feet above Lake Superior, providing views of the Sawtooth Mountains and the lake's coastline.

The Alpine Slide is a half-mile ride that begins at the summit of Eagle Mountain.