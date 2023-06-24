Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Papa Charlie's burns down in Lutsen

LUTSEN, Minn. -- Papa Charlie's, a popular bar at Lutsen Mountains, burned down in a fire on Saturday.

"Sadly, we lost our beloved Papa Charlie's restaurant today in a fire," the restaurant's Facebook post reads. 

Six volunteer fire departments responded to the scene. 

Lutsen Mountains

The fire will impact the resort's communication, as all the servers and network equipment was stored at the restaurant, the Facebook post says.

