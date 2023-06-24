Papa Charlie's burns down in Lutsen
LUTSEN, Minn. -- Papa Charlie's, a popular bar at Lutsen Mountains, burned down in a fire on Saturday.
"Sadly, we lost our beloved Papa Charlie's restaurant today in a fire," the restaurant's Facebook post reads.
Six volunteer fire departments responded to the scene.
The fire will impact the resort's communication, as all the servers and network equipment was stored at the restaurant, the Facebook post says.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.