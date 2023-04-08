Golfers impatient as weather turns to spring and many courses stay closed

HASTINGS, Minn. – The sun had hardly risen over the horizon, but golfers at Emerald Greens in Hastings didn't seem to mind. The course's driving range was open, and they planned to take full advantage.

The Hastings course was one of the lone courses open in any capacity throughout the Twin Cities Saturday morning.

"[We] saw the forecast, and here we are," said Scott Mamer of Hastings. "We're chomping at the bit to basically do anything outside."

If it feels to you like courses are opening later than usual in the Twin Cities, you're right.

"This is the third latest start for golf courses opening in the last 35 years," said Kevin Unterreiner of Twin Cities Golf. "It's really rare that it actually gets to be mid-April before we tee it up for the first time in Minnesota."

A winter storm to start the month of April didn't help.

"I still don't think we thought we'd be this late," said Carl Dabruzzi of Emerald Greens. "I think we thought the snow would melt sooner, there'd be more rain… It's really a matter of people being cooped up for most of all winter long, they want to get out and do something."

Dabruzzi says he's confident with a stretch of warm weather next week, the course will be open for the season starting next Friday.

In the meantime, the closest tee time is two hours away.

"People are definitely itching to get outside," Unterreiner said. "We've been inside playing for almost six months. We're looking forward to getting out. When we do, it's going to go crazy."