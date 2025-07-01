Minneapolis man's house project uncovers century-old Gold Medal Flour ad

In one Minneapolis neighborhood, a man started a simple siding project and uncovered a century-old surprise.

George Johnson discovered a century-old Gold Medal Flour ad hidden beneath layers of wood and weather.

"Yeah, well, I mean, the house is like a 1915 house, and it had the original lap siding," he explained. "We started the project, started the tear off, and that was when we discovered this wonderful new gift."

The house, it turns out, wasn't even a house to begin with. Johnson discovered that his home was originally a store located on the next lot, which was relocated in 1915 and turned into a home.

"I was absolutely floored, I had no idea," he said.

Johnson discovered a second ad on the north side — another ghost sign brought back to life.

"I don't live in the same house that I lived in yesterday," he said. "It's a completely new history."

Now that the past has made itself known, the challenge is deciding how much of it to keep in the light. Johnson says he's workign with local historians and the Minnesota History Center to learn more about the building's past as well as Gold Medal Flour.

Johnson says he's hoping to preserve at least one side of the sign for his neighborhood to enjoy.