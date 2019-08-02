Goin' To The Lake: Lake Minnetonka Area (Day 2)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Generally, when WCCO reporters and anchors head out for Goin' to the Lake, they trek up north, to the St. Croix River Valley or western Minnesota. This time, however, they stayed close to the Twin Cities to enjoy the purifying waters of Lake Minnetonka.

Jason DeRusha and Matt Brickman are spending Thursday and Friday at the largest lake in the metro (and the ninth largest lake in the state). The weather looks to be perfect as the two look to highlight the lake's landmarks and uncover some lesser-known destinations.

Here are some of the places Matt and Jason stopped (or planned to stop) on Friday.

A Visit With Lake Minnetonka Sailing School

Ali Lucia found one of the most exciting, yet peaceful ways to enjoy the lake when she visited Lake Minnetonka Sailing School.

Dakota Rail Regional Bike Trail

Kim Johnson took Jason DeRusha for a ride on one of her favorite bike trails.

Matt And Jason Are On A Boat

Break out the yacht rock. Matt Brickman and Jason DeRusha took a spin with the owner of Rockvam Boat Yards.

Matt And Jason Are On A Boat

Back Channel Brewing

It wouldn't be a Goin' To The Lake trip with Jason DeRusha and Matt Brickman without a stop at one of Minnesota's many many taprooms.

Big Eats At 6Smith On Lake Minnetonka

It's DeRusha Eats, not DeRusha Demurs, so he and Matt Brickman headed to 6Smith Friday morning.

Resources:

6Smith

Back Channel Brewing

Dakota Rail Regional Trail

Lake Minnetonka Sailing School