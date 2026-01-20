Body found in aftermath of northern Minnesota fire believed to be 76-year-old man

A 76-year-old man is believed to be dead after a fire north of Duluth, Minnesota, on Monday, authorities said.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said it first received a report of the fire on the 6700 block of Rice Lake Road in Gnesen Township around 1 p.m. The caller said someone was inside a burning pole building.

"As emergency personnel arrived on scene, the structure was confirmed to be full [sic] engulfed in flames and rescue efforts were not possible due to the extreme fire conditions of the structure," the sheriff's office said.

Firefighters eventually extinguished the blaze, and around 8:10 p.m., a body was found at the scene. The sheriff's office believes the decedent is the man who was reported to be inside the building, but has not publicly identified him.

The fire is under investigation.

Gnesen Township is about 15 miles north of Duluth.