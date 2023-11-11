Girls High School hockey commemorates 30 seasons as a sanctioned sport with milestone matchup

MINNEAPOLIS — Saturday was the first home game for the Academy Holy Angels girls' hockey team, and the game marked a milestone.

The Stars took on the South St. Paul Packers, which is the exact same matchup 30 seasons ago when the first sanctioned girls hockey game in the state played out on November 19, 1994.

To celebrate three decades as an official sports, these two teams met on the rink, even though they're in different conferences and normally don't play each other.

Being part of this history is something these players treasure.

"It's so cool to see how far girls' hockey has come. So many great players here and the opportunities that come with it are endless," said Audrey Garton, an Academy of Holy Angels player.

"I'm so thankful, it's so fun. I love playing in Minnesota. High school hockey is the best time of the year," said Lily Pachl, a South St. Paul player.

A lot has changed and evolved in girls' hockey over 30 seasons and between these two teams, but one constant has been the South St. Paul head hockey coach, who has been the coach since that very first game.

"It feels like yesterday, but it also feels like a different lifetime ago too," said Dave Palmquist, the South St. Paul Girls Head Hockey Coach.

Back in 1994, Palmquist watched on as 8th grader on his team, Kelly Kegley, scored the first ever goal in Minnesota girls hockey history. It was a proud moment for both teams, including the Academy of Holy Angels coach at the time, Lynne Olson.

"Lynne loved to play herself, and was on a women's team, and I put her as a pioneer for women's hockey," said Gary Rufsvold, who was the Academy of Holy Angels Athletic Director at the time and set up this first official game, "It's just a great game and the women play it well."

Girls' hockey has exploded in the past 30 seasons, from just 8 teams back in 1994 to more than 130 varsity teams today.

The impact shows in how many high school girls go on to play for D1 colleges, Olympic teams and now the professional league (PWHL).

The benefits of this sport have also extended beyond the time on the ice.

"It's just taught me so many lessons, hard work, determination, and how to get along with others," said Garton.

Coaches, parents and players are excited to see how girls' high school hockey will evolve over the next 30 seasons to come.

"We want to keep building on that foundation, that's the big thing," said Palmquist.

Academy of Holy Angels went on to win their home opener, beating the Packers 4-1.

South St. Paul's home opener is Tuesday, November 21st.