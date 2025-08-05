Girlfriend of man accused in deadly Apple Valley stabbing now faces charge

A woman whose boyfriend is accused of fatally stabbing another man in Apple Valley, Minnesota, last month has been formally charged by a warrant.

Lesley Segura Espinoza, 19, faces a charge of aiding an offender following the death of 21-year-old Daniel Aguilar, according to court documents. She was arrested on Friday, and her boyfriend, 20-year-old Aron Isaid Medina Rojas, is charged with second-degree murder and at last check, was not in custody.

According to the criminal complaint, Espinoza told police Rojas got into a fistfight with Aguilar during the early morning hours of July 6. It goes on to say she watched the fight from a vehicle; however, the document says surveillance video showed Espinoza and Rojas at one point both walking toward Aguilar, who was lying on the ground after being hit in his chest and throat by Rojas.

The complaint adds Espinoza's phone was out and lit up at one point, and both eventually walk out of camera range and back to a vehicle with its headlights on. Then, footage shows the vehicle turning around and leaving.

A member of Espinoza's family told police that she had asked them to put a wrap on Rojas' vehicle and to get her a passport and money since they were planning to run away to Mexico.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office classified Aguilar's death as a homicide due to multiple sharp force injuries.