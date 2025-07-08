Suspect in Apple Valley murder may be fleeing to Mexico, police say

Police are looking for a 20-year-old man they believe may be responsible for killing someone in Apple Valley, Minnesota, over the weekend.

The Apple Valley Police Department says Aron Isait Medina Rojas, who goes by Medina Rojas, has been identified as a suspect after officers found a man dying on a sidewalk at the intersection of Pennock Avenue and 138th Street.

Police suspect Medina Rojas may be attempting to go to Mexico.

Aron Isait Medina Rojas Apple Valley Police Department

Medina Rojas has a 2017 gray Chrysler 300 with a Minnesota license plate "SKU892," according to police, though it is unknown if he is still using that vehicle.

Anyone who sees Medina Rojas is advised to call 911 immediately. Those who have information on his whereabouts should call the Apple Valley Police Department at 952-322-2323.