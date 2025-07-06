Watch CBS News
Crime

Apple Valley police ask for help after man found dying on a sidewalk

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of July 6, 2025
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of July 6, 2025 01:37

A man was found fighting for his life, moments before being declared dead in Apple Valley, Minnesota, according to police.

Officials say officers were dispatched Sunday at around 3:12 a.m. to check the welfare of a person lying on the sidewalk at the intersection of Pennock Avenue and 138th Street.

When they arrived, officers reported finding a man lying on the sidewalk covered in blood and with an injury to his chest.

A police report says the officers performed lifesaving measures, but the man was ultimately declared dead at the scene.

Authorities are asking anyone living near the incident with exterior cameras to review them for any activity between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday.

Those who find activity recorded, should contact the Apple Valley Police Department at 952-322-2323.

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.