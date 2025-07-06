Apple Valley police ask for help after man found dying on a sidewalk

A man was found fighting for his life, moments before being declared dead in Apple Valley, Minnesota, according to police.

Officials say officers were dispatched Sunday at around 3:12 a.m. to check the welfare of a person lying on the sidewalk at the intersection of Pennock Avenue and 138th Street.

When they arrived, officers reported finding a man lying on the sidewalk covered in blood and with an injury to his chest.

A police report says the officers performed lifesaving measures, but the man was ultimately declared dead at the scene.

Authorities are asking anyone living near the incident with exterior cameras to review them for any activity between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday.

Those who find activity recorded, should contact the Apple Valley Police Department at 952-322-2323.