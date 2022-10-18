Missing 15-year-old found safe

[Update, Oct. 24: The missing 15-year-old has been located safe. What follows is an edited version of the story originally posted.]

OWATONNA, Minn. – Police in southern Minnesota are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

The firl was last seen at Lakeside Foods in Owatonna on Sept. 13.

She is believed to be with a man who is her relative who lives in the Willmar area.

She was described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 507-676-4177, or 911.