Missing 15-year-old found safe
[Update, Oct. 24: The missing 15-year-old has been located safe. What follows is an edited version of the story originally posted.]
OWATONNA, Minn. – Police in southern Minnesota are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.
The firl was last seen at Lakeside Foods in Owatonna on Sept. 13.
She is believed to be with a man who is her relative who lives in the Willmar area.
She was described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 507-676-4177, or 911.
