Gillette Children's Hospital helping teen stroke victim after thief stole wheelchair donation funds

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota family who had money stolen from them while raising money for a wheelchair is getting help from Gillette Children's Hospital.

Natalie Bolanos, 15, was paralyzed after suffering two strokes. In March, a donation box of money going toward an electric chair was taken in a targeted burglary.

Bolanos' mother, Lisbeth, says Gillette saw the WCCO News story on the burglary and stepped in to help.

Natalie and Lizbeth Bolanos CBS

The hospital creates custom prosthetics, braces and wheelchairs for its patients. These devices allow kids and teens with disabilities to live their best possible lives.

"We focus a lot on mobility, we focus a lot on reducing pain, on making kids comfortable whether they walk or not," said Kathryn Pimentel, a certified prosthetist/orthotist.

For custom wheelchairs, the seats are crucial. Staff members create foam carvings based on scans of the patient, then vacuum-form hard plastic around those molds.

CBS

The Farmington High School robotics team toured the workshop Tuesday. In the past few years, the team built nearly a dozen wheelchairs for young children in their community.

"One kid that's already said that she wants to go into some kind of medical field related to robotics, so maybe more will get excited about that today," said team coach Ann Kielas.

Bolanos' mother says Natalie's wheelchair is supposed to be ready next month.