Skier dies at hospital after injury on Giants Ridge hill

Questions remain after Brooklyn Park plane crash, and more headlines

Questions remain after Brooklyn Park plane crash, and more headlines

Questions remain after Brooklyn Park plane crash, and more headlines

A skier died after suffering injuries at a northern Minnesota resort on Saturday, police said.

Staff at Giants Ridge in Biwabik were able to get the injured skier off the hill, the Gilbert Police Department said, and he was taken to a nearby hospital. The 21-year-old died there, despite lifesaving efforts.

The department did not say how the skier was injured nor publicly identify him. His death is under investigation.

Biwabik is about 60 miles north of Duluth.