Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Skier dies at hospital after injury on Giants Ridge hill

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Questions remain after Brooklyn Park plane crash, and more headlines
Questions remain after Brooklyn Park plane crash, and more headlines 03:48

A skier died after suffering injuries at a northern Minnesota resort on Saturday, police said.

Staff at Giants Ridge in Biwabik were able to get the injured skier off the hill, the Gilbert Police Department said, and he was taken to a nearby hospital. The 21-year-old died there, despite lifesaving efforts.

The department did not say how the skier was injured nor publicly identify him. His death is under investigation.

Biwabik is about 60 miles north of Duluth.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.